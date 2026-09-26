'Friendship & Goodwill Cannot Coexist With Terrorism': India Calls Out Pakistan at UNGA, Urges Mending of Ways

New York: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Saturday delivered a strong rebuke to Pakistan at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, asserting that friendship and goodwill cannot coexist with terrorism and urging the perpetrator to mend its ways.

Addressing the Assembly, Jaishankar described terrorism as a persistent threat to peace, particularly when it is state-sponsored and pursued with cross-border intent.

“That this could be state-sponsored with cross-border purpose makes it a direct affront to the global order. Government indulging in such practices must be held accountable,” he said.

He stressed that there must be no dilution in the zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism, calling for particular focus on exposing and countering its financial networks.

Advertisement

Taking aim at Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address a day earlier, Jaishankar accused him of distorting facts.

“Yesterday, a serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts before this assembly. Arguments were invoked to normalise terrorism and claim immunity from its consequences. That will not stand,” the External Affairs Minister stated. He added that India’s right to defend itself against terrorism would be exercised without hesitation.

Advertisement

Jaishankar made clear that any understanding premised on goodwill becomes untenable in the face of continued terrorism.

“Friendship and goodwill cannot co-exist with terrorism, and understandings, premised on that, will naturally be called into question. It is for the perpetrator of terrorism to mend its ways,” he said.