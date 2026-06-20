From 'Begged For Photo' to 'Asked For Pic': Trump Softens After Meloni's Fiery 'We Don't Beg' Rebuttal, Hurls New Allegations

In a new Truth Social post on Saturday, President Donald Trump softened his earlier stance where he had claimed that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni begged him for a picture when the two leaders met at the G-7 summit in France, saying the Italian leader 'asked, over and over' for a photo with him."

The "Begged for a Photo" Row

The controversy stems from comments Trump made in an interview earlier this week. Trump claimed Meloni "begged" him for a photo at the G7 summit in France, stating he felt sorry for her and accommodated the request despite not having to.

Meloni pushed back forcefully, calling Trump's account "totally fabricated" and "completely made up." In a video response posted on X, she expressed astonishment at the remarks toward a key ally and declared: "There is one thing he must remember: Neither I nor Italy ever beg." She questioned why Trump would target allies rather than adversaries.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani abruptly cancelled a planned trip to the United States this weekend, calling Trump’s claims “serious and offensive” toward Meloni and all of Italy. The Foreign Ministry later announced that the business and scientific forum Tajani was to attend in Miami had also been called off.

Advertisement

The dispute has drawn widespread attention, resurfacing photos and videos from the G7 that appear to show cordial interactions between the leaders.

In his post, Trump also hurled fresh allegations against Meloni. He sharply criticized the Italian Prime Minister, accusing her of political opportunism and declining any renewed friendship following the recent G7 summit in France.

Advertisement

Trump claimed her stance on denying Iran nuclear capabilities had strained relations, despite U.S. support for Italy through NATO and substantial financial contributions to its defence. Trump highlighted U.S. logistical aid, including access to Italian facilities, and expressed frustration that Meloni now seeks to "be friends again" after what he described as a U.S. military success against Iran, seemingly to boost her domestic "numbers." He concluded with a firm "No thanks!!!" signed as President DJT.

The post comes amid escalating tensions between the two leaders, who were once viewed as ideological allies.

Context of Strains