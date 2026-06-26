From Toddler Locked In Hot Car To Footballer Diving Into River: France's Deadly Heatwaves Are Killing Innocents As Temperature Hits 40°C

Paris: Deadly heatwaves are sweeping across France, pushing temperatures beyond 40°C in several regions and resulting in multiple tragic deaths, including a toddler locked in an unattended car and a young soccer player who drowned in the Rhône River.

Kids Locked In Cars Meet Tragic End

In a devastating incident in Saint-Gratien, north of Paris, a three-year-old boy died after wandering into a family car while his father was working in a garden shed and his mother was sleeping

The toddler escaped his parents' supervision, climbed into the unlocked vehicle, and became fatally trapped after the child lock engaged. Tragically, this was not an isolated incident.

Two other children, aged two and four, similarly died in a parked car in the southeastern town of Carpentras.

Advertisement

Soccer Player Jumps Into River To Cool Down, Dies

Kenzo Kies

French soccer player Kenzo Kies also became a victim of the heatwave at the age of just 21.

Kenzo Kies, who was Ligue 2 player for the Guingamp reserve, had jumped into the Rhône River near Lyon to escape the heat with his three friends.

Advertisement

Kies entered the water in a prohibited swimming area and, despite the rapid rescue of his friends by emergency teams, was pulled from the river in critical condition. He was later declared brain dead.

He is not the only victim who died after diving into natural bodies of water to cool down. The impulse has led to a series of heartbreaking incidents across the nation, with around 55 people, mostly young, having drowned since June 18.

Elderly People Succumb

People cooling off in the Trocadero Fountain next to the Eiffel Tower | Image: Reuters

As per local reports, three elderly people, aged between ​80 and 95, died in Bordeaux due to health issues caused by the heatwaves.

Paris Bans Alcohol Due To Heatwaves

Man splashing his face with water during heatwave in Chamonix, France | Image: Reuters