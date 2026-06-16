‘G7 No Longer Runs the World’: Canadian PM Mark Carney Explains How India is Shaping the New World Order

The G7 can no longer claim to dominate international affairs on its own. According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, India’s participation in the upcoming G7 summit in France is a clear reflection of a rapidly shifting global order.

Speaking during an interaction at Trinity College Dublin during a six-day visit to Europe, Carney explained that inviting nations like India proves the G7 recognizes a vital truth: major global challenges now require broader international cooperation and perspectives that extend far beyond its traditional membership.

“It’s a recognition that the G7, if it ever did run the world, no longer runs the world or pretends to," the Canadian leader stated ahead of the summit.

Expanding the Global Table

The 52nd G7 Summit, commencing in Evian, France on Tuesday, is expanding its footprint. Carney noted that the gathering will bring together traditional G7 members alongside key partner countries, including India, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, and several Gulf nations. In Carney's view, these nations will bring a “broader perspective and a broader element of the solution" to pressing global discussions.

Advertisement

This inclusive gathering could help map out the framework of a new world order. The sentiment echoes Carney’s earlier address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he urged middle powers to collaborate more closely in the face of rising geopolitical hurdles.

High-Stakes Agenda and AI Governance

What is on the table for world leaders this week? The summit’s agenda is heavily focused on critical international issues, including:

Advertisement

Global economic stability

Energy and health security

Ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East

The governance of artificial intelligence

Addressing the rapid evolution of AI technologies, Carney warned that the sector remains largely unregulated on a global scale. Because of this, establishing common standards and safeguards will be a core topic of discussion among the leaders.

Who is Attending the Evian Summit?

The core G7 bloc consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. The official guest list features prominent world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Representing the European Union are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.