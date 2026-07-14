'I AM BORED': Pilot Doodles Playful Message In Sky

London: A young flying instructor transformed a routine aircraft test flight into an unusual aerial message by tracing the words “I’m bored” in the sky over the border between England and Wales.

The message was recorded by flight-tracking platform Flightradar24, which displays an aircraft’s route using location data. The pilot did not release smoke or create letters that could be seen hanging in the sky. Instead, the aircraft’s movements formed the words when viewed on the digital tracking map.

The Ravenair-operated Piper Tomahawk aircraft departed Liverpool for a flight lasting approximately two hours. Tracking information showed the plane travelling over the Wirral peninsula, Cheshire and northern Wales before reaching the Dee Estuary.

Over the estuary, the pilot began making a succession of carefully controlled turns. During a roughly 20-minute period, the aircraft’s route formed the seven-lettered phrase: “I'M BORED”

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According to flight-tracking data, the manoeuvres were performed at an altitude of approximately 1,100 feet, or 335 metres. The aircraft was travelling at slightly below 100 knots while the pilot created the message.

Ravenair said the pilot was a flying instructor in his 20s. He had taken the two-seater light aircraft into the air after one of its cylinders was replaced. A cylinder forms part of an aircraft engine’s combustion system and the flight was required to confirm that the repaired plane was operating safely.

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Ravenair operations manager Wayne Barrett said the aircraft completed the test successfully and returned safely to its hangar. He suggested that the pilot had genuinely become bored during the routine flight but acknowledged that forming the message would have demanded considerable concentration and flying ability.

Barrett also confirmed that the instructor would not face disciplinary action. Although the improvised route was not part of the planned test, the flight itself had a legitimate maintenance purpose and no safety problem was reported.

The playful detour attracted widespread attention after an image of the flight path circulated online. Flight-tracking users were particularly amused by the contrast between the pilot’s claim of boredom and the precision required to create readable letters using an aircraft.