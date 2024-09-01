Published 16:21 IST, September 1st 2024
Germany's Leaders Pay Tribute to Victims of the Solingen Knife Attack
German leaders paid tribute Sunday to the three people killed in the Aug. 23 knife attack by a suspected Islamic extremist, which has pushed immigration back to the top of the country's political agenda.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
German President Frank Walter | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:21 IST, September 1st 2024