Antarctica Records Highest Temperature Of 20 Degree Celsius, Fuels Global Warming Fears

The scientists recorded the highest temperature of 20.75 degrees Celsius (69.35 Fahrenheit) in Antarctica on Thursday, breaking its own previous record. As per researchers, the fact that the icy continent is now recording higher temperatures is likely to fuel fears of global warming to the planet.

Earlier on Saturday, the Esperanza base in the northern tip of Antarctic peninsula had recorded a temperature of 18.3 degree Celsius.

Antarctica peninsula: The fastest warming region

According to the World Meteorological Department (WMO), the Antarctic peninsula is amongst the fastest-warming regions of the planet. Further, they reportedly said that the rising temperature figure is not something that would be normal in Antarctica, not even in summers.

Read: A £16,995 cruise to Antarctica where you can watch a rare Solar Eclipse in 2021

Warm water found under the glacier

Meanwhile, as the world grips with the fallout of global warming, scientists have made yet another alarming discovery - 'warm' water under the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, according to international reports. Scientists have recorded water temperatures at 2 degrees Celsius in the usually frigid environment of Antarctica, marking a first. The measurements which were taken at the glacier’s grounding line (the area where glacier's foundation shifts from bedrock to sea)were expected to be the normal freezing point - 0 degrees, according to researchers.

Read: Google launches UNESCO site's digital models to track climate change effects on them

Scientists believe that warm waters in this part of the world hint at the potential dire changes to the planet majorly due to human activities affecting the climate.

Read: Manali, Keylong shiver at sub-zero temperatures as cold wave persists in HP

Read: Melting of Antarctic ice sheet demonstrates importance of Paris climate agreement

(With Agency Inputs)