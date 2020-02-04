A £16,995 Cruise To Antarctica Where You Can Watch A Rare Solar Eclipse In 2021

The Pura Aventura is reportedly offering a cruise holiday to Antarctica for £16,995, which is once in a lifetime experience as one gets the chance to watch rare solar eclipse of 2021. The solar eclipse will occur in December 2021 in the Weddell Sea region, offering people the unique and historic opportunity to witness a rare spectacle in Antarctic waters.

Therefore, Sylvia Earle, a luxury cruise has drafted a bucket list that is every globe trotter’s fantasy, however, it does not come at a cheap price. According to reports, Pura Adventura has claimed to give a unique experience of a rare eclipse on the icy destination, Antarctica in a 24-day trip that also includes South Georgia’s diverse wildlife tour and a stay on the Falkland Islands. It told the reporters that a total solar eclipse can be witnessed only on rare occasions, the next eclipse occurs in the year 2039. Therefore, to be able to experience it in Antarctica is a mighty privilege.

NASA astronomers onboard

The cruise holiday onboard has lecturers and experts from The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that will be available to explain the rare phenomenon to the people on board. Some of the renowned NASA Astronomers on the cruise are Dr. Michelle Thaller and NASA Engineer, Dr. Andrew Booth, suggest reports.

In 1907, explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton set out on the Nimrod expedition, an attempt at becoming the first to trek across Antarctica and reach the South Pole. However, Shackleton and his crew never made it to the South Pole and had to turn around barely 100 miles away from the South Pole.

In his next attempt in 1914, even more harrowing, the ship froze in the ice, and the incident made him a legendary explorer with travellers attempting Shackleton’s Arctic expeditions. The cruise has retraced the Shackleton’s legendary mountain crossing on foot amongst other unique experiences that is a dream come true for travelers.

(with inputs from agencies)