Google Launches UNESCO Site's Digital Models To Track Climate Change Effects On Them

As climate change sparks fears globally, Google has created digital models, exhibits, tours to track the drastic changes of rising temperature on more than 50 historical sites across the world. To encourage the world to take action against the climate crisis, Google launched Heritage of the Edge on January 29 which is a collection of more than 50 online exhibits, 3D models, Street View tours and interviews or about historical places that have been affected by climate change.

The Heritage of the Edge

This online experience by Google has been a result of its collaboration with CyArk, a nonprofit digital archivist of heritage sites, and Google Arts & Culture. Users can view places like Easter Island and view region's iconic statues or Bangladesh to see the city of Bagerhat and Scotland to explore the Edinburgh Castle so the individuals can experience each one's 'stories of loss, but also of hope and resilience'.

Furthermore, while complementing these monuments are the stories outlining which elaborate on what can be done to tackle the climate crisis and conserve the sites along with human history. The Heritage of the Edge experience is now available for the users for exploration.

