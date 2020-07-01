Are Restaurants Open On Canada Day? Read To Know Full Details

Canada Day, which is celebrated on July 1 every year, is usually one of the busiest days of the entire year. The day is busy especially busy for bars and restaurants as people gather to celebrate. However, many people have one question during this time -- 'Are restaurants open on Canada Day'. Read on to know more about restaurants on Canada Day:

Are restaurants open on Canada Day?

Canada Day 2020 will be celebrated very differently and several events and ceremonies have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic crises. Reportedly, the provinces of Canada have eased restrictions on socializing and permitted businesses including bars and restaurants. However, the provinces have laid some rules and guidelines to be followed by bars and restaurants.

Restaurants and bars closures and opening timings vary from location to location. Reportedly, several local restaurants and bars are given a signal by the government to create additional dining space, but only by following safety guidelines issued by the government. Some of the popular restaurants will remain open on Canada Day, even though many places will remain closed.

Some of the restaurants that will remain open on Canada Day are The Annex Room Restaurant, The Haam, Louix Louis, Drake Commissary, and The Shozan Room. However, visitors need to know that the opening hours and closing hours of the restaurants may vary. People can also avail the delivery services provided by the restaurants.

Apart from the restaurants, there are also changes in retail shops and other stores on Canada Day. It is advised to check the timings of the stores, bars, restaurants before visiting the stores and plan accordingly.

Canada Day is celebrated on July 1 to celebrate the day the Constitutional Act was passed in the year 1867. The Act brought together three different colonies including Province of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single Dominion. The celebrations of Canada Day take place in various regions of the country.

Various communities, institutes organize events including parades, carnivals, maritime shows, fireworks, and other ceremonies. However, this year majority of the celebrations will take place virtually. People celebrate the day by preparing various delicacies, painting their faces red and white, and attending gatherings.

