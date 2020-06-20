What Is Yoga Day? Know Its Meaning And Significance

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 and the day has been observed since 2015. The day aims to shed light on various physical and mental health practices. The year 2020 will mark 6th International Day of Yoga and this year the day will be celebrated virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic crises. With all that said now, read on to know what is yoga day, its meaning, significance and how the day will be celebrated:

What is Yoga Day? Yoga Day meaning and Yoga Day significance

International Yoga Day, which will be celebrated on June 21, 2020, sheds light to focus on the physical as well as mental wellness. It throws light on the importance of practicing yoga in one's life and hence the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The day was established at the United Nations General Assembly held in the year 2014.

The idea of celebrating International Yoga Day was first suggested by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. He proposed the idea during his speech that was held at the United Nations Assembly, in 2014. Followed by the propositions, the United Nations General Assembly drafted a resolution that was titled International Yoga Day on October 14, 2014. The draft proposed humongous support across the world.

ALSO READ | International Sushi Day 2020: How To Celebrate The Day If You're A Vegan Or Vegetarian

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi put forth June 21 as the day to celebrate International Yoga Day. Modi said that the reason behind suggesting June 21 as International Yoga Day is that June 21 was the longest day of the entire year in the northern hemisphere and the day holds special importance across the world. Modi has explained the importance of yoga at the United Nations General Assembly.

ALSO READ | World Wind Day 2020: Know The Meaning, Significance & How The Day Is Celebrated

Yoga Day 2020: Celebrations

International Yoga Day was first observed across the world on June 21, 2015, and was observed in New Delhi. The Ministry of AYUSH helped set up the event that included Narendra Modi, several dignitaries that arrived from about 84 countries and around 35, 985 people gathered at Rajpath, New Delhi to celebrate the day. Around 21 yoga asanas were performed for about 35 minutes. People across the world celebrate the day by organising training programmes, workshops, and other events at various institutes and organisations. This year, according to the United Nations Organizations, the 6th International Yoga Day would be celebrated virtually on June 19, 2020, and the timings are from 3 to 4:30 EST and the event will be broadcast on UN WEB TV.

ALSO READ | US National Children's Day 2020: Know History, Significance & How It Is Celebrated

SOURCE: UNITED NATIONS ORGANISATION

ALSO READ | USA National Flag Day Images To Share And Celebrate The Occasion