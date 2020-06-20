What Is International Yoga Day 2020 Theme? Know In Detail

International Yoga Day, which is observed on June 21 every year, is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Every year a new theme is established to celebrate International Yoga Day, which sheds light on the mental, physical and spiritual wellness. Read on to know what is the theme of International Yoga Day 2020.

What is the theme of International Yoga Day 2020?

Amid the social distancing measures practiced by countries across the world to fight the COVID-19 pandemic crises, people are homebound and carrying out the activities indoors. However, several yoga institutes, studios, training centres have started online sessions. The United Nations organisations provide various resources related to yoga to various personnel on Coronavirus digital sections on Wellness. According to the United Nations Organization, the theme for 2020 is ''Yoga for Health Yoga at Home''.

ALSO READ | International Sushi Day 2020: How To Celebrate The Day If You're A Vegan Or Vegetarian

Due to the current pandemic situation, the day would be observed and celebrated at home or indoors. The sixth edition of International Yoga Day with the theme, 'Yoga For Health Yoga at Home' will be celebrated virtually by the United Nations organisation. The theme of International Yoga Day 2020 is unique; it is about performing yoga at home. According to the United Nations, With several schools and co-curricular activities being closed amid the pandemic crises, yoga can help stay kids along with adults physically active and fit. The annual event by the UN will organise an event on June 19, 2020, from 3 to 4:30 EST. The event would be aired on their official UN WEB TV.

ALSO READ | World Wind Day 2020: Know The Meaning, Significance & How The Day Is Celebrated

Apart from worldwide celebrations, India seems to have taken the notch even higher. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon an event titled 'My Life My Yoga' in his 'Maan Ki Baat'. Modi has encouraged people across the world to stay fit and healthy amid the pandemic crises. The event called upon by the Ministry of AYUSH and other cultural relations is a very unique international video blog competition. Participants have to record 3 minutes of them performing yoga postures and share on social media platforms and tag the video as #MyLifeMyYoga with the Ministry of AYUSH along with the country name.

Yoga plays an important role in reinventing yourself with a healthy body, mind and soul. What is the story behind your yoga journey?



Share a video (not more than 3 minutes) about your Yoga Journey which covers 3 Yogic practices (kriya, asana, pranayama, bandha or mudra) pic.twitter.com/cz4whp9GlM — Ministry of AYUSH🇮🇳 #MyLifeMyYoga (@moayush) June 1, 2020

ALSO READ | US National Children's Day 2020: Know History, Significance & How It Is Celebrated

International Yoga Day was first observed officially by the United Nations Organisation in the year 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to celebrate International Yoga Day at a speech that was held at United Nations General Assembly. The proposal received wide support and hence the day is celebrated.

ALSO READ | USA National Flag Day Images To Share And Celebrate The Occasion