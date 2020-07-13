Bastille Day In Paris: History, Celebration And How It Is Celebrated Throughout France

Bastille Day is the common English name given to the national day of France, which is celebrated on July 14. In French, the day is formally referred to as Fête Nationale and is it the anniversary day for the storming of the Bastille that took place on July 14, 1789. Commonly and legally, the people refer to this day as le 14 juillet which translated to ”the 14th of July” in English.

Bastille Day's celebration

Bastille Day is an auspicious day for France because it marks the birth of the French Republic on this day and the people celebrate the unity of the French people that was displayed on 14 July 1790. For this day, a well-known military parade in Europe takes place on 14 July on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in front of the President of the Republic.

Along with the President of the Republic, other French officials and foreign guests are present. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the French government has decided to cancel their traditional parade. They have replaced the tradition with a very private ceremony at the Place de la Concorde. Other than this, there are still limitations on roaming around in Paris. Thus like other celebrations, Bastille Day is also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The people of France celebrate this day with their popular Bastille Day military parade. This tradition takes place every year and was started in the year 1880. A number of tourists from all over the globe reach France to witness this historic parade. The parade is the oldest and the largest regular military parade in Europe that is also broadcast on French TV.

Along with the parade, the French also celebrate this day by dancing the night away at one of the many Bals des Pompiers which is known as Firemen’s Ball in English. Along with this, a number of tourist attractions like museums and other popular attractions are free to enter during this auspicious day.

Bastille Day wishes

Great actions bring greater accomplishments and today is the proof of that. Wishing you a Happy Day.

Thanks to all the brave souls who took down Bastille many years ago to give us the taste of independence.

Unity can bring down the mightiest oppressor. Be united and be strong. Le Quatorze Juillet!

This day reminds us every year that we are more than what we really think of ourselves. Joyeux 14 Juillet à tous!

Celebrate this Bastille day with love for your country and pride for being a part of this great nation. Have a great day!

Let’s fly the country’s flag up high and hold our head higher to show the world how proud we are. La Fête du 14 Juliet!

We can do the impossible when we are united, together. Bonne Fete Nationale

