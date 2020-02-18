Coronavirus Death Toll Increases By 98 To 1,868 Within 24 Hours In China

The death toll for the novel Coronavirus hit 1,868 in the last 24 hours in mainland China. As per the Chinese state health committee, it has increased by 98 in just one day. The committee also added that the number of confirmed cases has gone up by 1,886 to 72,436.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. About 1,701 people have recovered from the disease, whereas, a total of 12,552 coronavirus patients have by now been discharged from hospitals. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

The death toll for n-Coronavirus has surpassed the tolls from the SARS epidemic of 2002-03. The origin of the virus has been linked to the local seafood market of Wuhan, which is the capital of Hubei province in central China. Few of the countries currently affected by the virus include Singapore, Thailand, Japan, India, and the United States.

Amidst the scare, many countries have restricted their citizens from travelling to mainland China. Few countries have also set up health camps at airports to screen the passengers arriving from the East Asian countries. The Indian aviation regulator - Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on February 9, issued a statement saying that the foreigners, who went to China on or after January 15, will not be allowed to enter India.

The circular, issued by DGCA also reiterated that all visas, as well as e-visas issued to Chinese nationals before February 5, have been suspended with immediate effect. "Foreigners who have been to China on or after January 15, 2020, are not allowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport including India-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders," the DGCA said in a circular.

"No Chinese national, as well as other foreigners presently in China, are allowed to travel to India on existing Regular (sticker) visa or e-visa, which they hold (issued prior to Feb 05, 2020). In case of compelling reasons to travel to India, such persons may get in touch with Embassy in Beijing or Consulates in Shanghai and Guangzhou for new visas," the circular said. The DGCA further states that the restrictions mentioned in the statement are not applicable to the aircrew.

