Coronavirus: US Health Authorities Confirm Second Case Of Virus In Country

The United States health authorities on Friday said that the second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the country. South China Morning Post reported that a woman in Chicago has been confirmed as the second case of coronavirus that emerged in China's Wuhan.

The outlet cited US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as announcing that the woman had recently travelled from the Chinese city of Wuhan. It further said that 63 patients from 22 States were being tested for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the CDC had announced that the first case of the deadly virus has been detected in the US. This comes even as Chinese state media reported that the country is mobilising its military doctors to help contain the outbreak. By Friday night, China has reported over 890 confirmed cases of infection and 26 deaths.

On Friday, Nepal Health Ministry confirmed the first case of the virus has been detected in the Himalayan nation. The cases of virus have also been detected from South Korea, Japan, and Thailand.

'Not yet a global health emergency'

Coronavirus, which has already infected hundreds of people and reportedly killed 26 people, still does not yet constitute a global emergency, the World Health Organisation reportedly said on January 24. While speaking to an international media outlet, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation is still not declaring a public health emergency of international concern as it is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency.

In an earlier report, WHO had confirmed that the SARS-like virus could be passed between people and the Chinese officials further warned that the virus could mutate and spread further. In a bid to take precautionary measures, China has also locked down five cities, including Wuhan, Huanggang, Ezhou, Zhejiang, Qianjiang, suspending all public transport to contain the deadly virus.

According to international media reports, the virus has further spread to Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo, South Korea, Beijing, Shanghai, Vietnam, Taiwan, the US, and Singapore. The mayor of the city of Wuhan has also urged citizens not to travel outside China during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday and the authorities have further issued a travel advisory warning in the backlash of coronavirus.

