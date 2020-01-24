Coronavirus Outbreak: Robot Equipped With Stethoscope Treats US Patient

A man, who is in his 30s, was the first person in the United States to be diagnosed with deadly coronavirus and now he is reportedly being treated by a robot and a few medical workers. According to international media reports, the robot is equipped with a stethoscope is helping doctors take the man's vitals and communicate with him through a large screen. The patient was admitted to the special pathogens unit in a hospital in Everett, Washington earlier this week.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Dr George Diaz said that he is being kept in a small, 20-foot-by-20-foot biocontainment room. The doctor further said that the condition of the man was 'satisfactory', however, Dr Diaz did give an update on when he would be able to leave the hospital. The officials are also monitoring at least 16 people that the patient had been in close contact with though none of them has displayed any symptoms yet.

'Not yet a global health emergency'

Coronavirus, which has already infected hundreds of people and reportedly killed 25 people, still does not yet constitute a global emergency, the World Health Organisation reportedly said on January 24. While speaking to an international media outlet, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation is still not declaring a public health emergency of international concern as it is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency.

In an earlier reported, WHO had confirmed that the SARS-like virus could be passed between people and the Chinese officials further warned that the virus could mutate and spread further. In a bid to take precautionary measures, China has also locked down five cities, including Wuhan, Huanggang, Ezhou, Zhijiang, Qianjiang, suspending all public transport to contain the deadly virus. According to international media reports, the virus has further spread to Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo, South Korea, Beijing, Shanghai, Vietnam, Taiwan, US and Singapore. The mayor of the city of Wuhan has also urged citizens not to travel outside China during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday and the authorities have further issued a travel advisory warning in the backlash of coronavirus.

