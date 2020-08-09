Global COVID-19 Tally Tops 19 Million, US Remains Worst Affected; Here Is How India Fares

The Coronavirus pandemic which has taken the world hostage has reached the 19 million mark in terms of infections across the world with an addition of over 284,000 cases on Saturday. 284,441 new cases were reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 24 hours on Saturday, and the overall number reached 19,187,943 since the beginning of the health crisis.

At the same time, 6,565 new coronavirus-related fatalities were registered globally over the given period, taking the overall death toll to 716,075.

US: The worst affected

The United States remains the worst affected country till date by the pandemic with infected cases nearing the 5 million mark. At present, the COVID-19 case count stands at 4,836,943 in America with 55,318 new cases reported in 24 hours, while the death toll stands at 158,606 with the addition of 6,565 deaths in 24 hours on Saturday. The virus that originated from China's Wuhan reached Europe, thereafter making its way to the US and causing havoc across the country and the rest of the world. The reason for the caseload being the highest in the US is because the country has done the maximum number of testings till date, detecting maximum number of COVID-19 infections, claims US President Donald Trump.

Brazil, the second-worst affected country, is nearing the three million mark in terms of infections caseload. The country has reported 2,912, 212 cases as on Saturday with 53,139 new cases and the cumulative death toll of 98493 as 1,237 deaths were reported in 24 hours on Saturday.

India's COVID-19 situation

India comes third in the list of total COVID-19 infections in the world with over 2 million cases and India is reporting maximum number of single-day spike with 61,537 cases in 24 hours on Saturday. One of the reasons for such a heavy spike is India is conducting aggressive COVID-19 testings across the country and is second to the US in total COVID-19 tests conducted. Total 2,33,87,171 samples have been tests with addition of 5,98,778 tests on Saturday.

The country's mortality rate and recovery rate is improving by the day with less number of fatalities and more number of people getting cured of the infection. The recovery rate at present has risen to 68.32 percent and the mortality rate has reduced to 2.04 percent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, showing significant strength and improvement in India's response to the pandemic. As on Saturday, India's total case tally stands at 20,88,611 of which 14,27,005 cases have been recovered.

