Amid LAC Standoff, China Says Situation At India Border "overall Stable And Controllable"

Amid tensions between India and China along the LAC, China has issued a statement saying that the situation at the Indian border is 'overall stable and controllable.' China's statement comes in the backdrop of the ongoing high-level meeting between military structures on both sides, with Army chief General Naravane leading India's representation. Moreover, sources have reported that diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Beijing are also working towards a peaceful resolution despite repeated violations on China's part. However, sources have confirmed that India shall not compromise on the sanctity of her borders.

Read: 'Naya' Pakistan PM Imran Khan Jumps To China's Defence As India Issues Stern Warning

China says situation at India border is "overall stable and controllable" — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 27, 2020

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three Service Chiefs and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence participated. Singh was briefed about India's response to the Chinese escalation along the LAC and the Ladakh sector. Thereafter, PM Modi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the CDS and the three Service chiefs.

Read: China Declares War On 'problematic Maps'; Targets Taiwan Amid Larger Aggressive Posturing

China and India faceoff at LAC

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

Speaking to the media on May 14, Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane observed that such stand-offs occur because the LAC is not well defined. He added that there was nothing new in the face-offs that took place in Eastern Ladakh and Sikkim. The Army Chief asserted that India would deal with the situation as per the protocols and strategic guidelines. Reportedly, he visited Ladakh last week to take stock of the operational situation.

Read: India, China Try To Defuse Tension At The LAC, Sources Say ‘no Compromise To Be Made’

Read: Centre Warns China; 'None Can Stare Back At Modi's New India,' Says Ravi Shankar Prasad