Dr. Kamal Ranadive: Google Doodle Honours Indian Cell Biologist On Her 104th Birthday

On the 104th birth anniversary of Indian cell biologist Dr. Kamal Ranadive, Google paid homage to her with a meticulously-crafted doodle. The special doodle was dedicated to Dr. Ranadive for her ground-breaking contribution in the field of biology and society as a whole. Today's Google Doodle was illustrated by India-based guest artist Ibrahim Rayintakath, the tech-giant said in a statement.

The Google Doodle showed an animated illustration of Dr. Ranadive. She can be seen seeing cells using the microscope. The doodle is a cumulative representation of her career.

Dr. Ranadive inspires women scientists today

Born on 8 November, 1917, Kamal Samarath, better known as Kamal Ranadive is hailed for her pioneering cancer research and devotion to creating a more equitable society through science and education. As per Google, Dr. Ranadive's father encouraged her to pursue a medical education, this inspired her to excel academically. She found her calling in biology. In 1949, the cell biologist received a doctorate in cytology, the study of cells, while working as a researcher in the Indian Cancer Research Center (ICRC). She also received a fellowship at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. She then returned to Mumbai and established the country's first tissue culture laboratory.

Dr. Ranadive, who is assumed to be the mantle of ICRC, was also responsible for establishing new research units in Carcinogenesis, cell biology and immunology. She was the first researcher in India to propose a link between breast cancer and heredity and to identify the links among cancers and certain viruses. She also excelled in animal modeling of cancer development. Her trailblazing work also included her remarkable discoveries like the development of the leprosy vaccine. In 1974, Dr. Ranadive along with 11 other colleagues founded the Indian Women's Scientists' Association (IWSA) to support women working in scientific fields.

"Ranadive fervently encouraged students and Indian scholars abroad to return to India and put their knowledge to work for their communities. After retiring in 1989, Dr. Ranadive worked in rural communities in Maharashtra, training women as healthcare workers and providing health and nutrition education. The IWSA now has 11 chapters in India and provides scholarships and childcare options for women in science. Dr. Ranadive's dedication to health justice and education remains influential to her students who work as scientists today," Google said in a blog post.

(Image: @Google)