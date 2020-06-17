EU Chief Diplomat Josep Borrell Calls For Talks Between Europe And US To Counter China

European Union's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday had called for talks between Europe and the US to counter China. According to international reports, Borrell said that the two sides should make a common cause in order to "defend values and interest." During the talks with 27 EU Foreign Ministers and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the EU chief diplomat said that they need a more robust strategy for China, which also requires better relations with the rest of democratic Asia.

Speaking to the media, Borrell suggested launching a "distinct bilateral dialogue" focused on China and the challenges it poses to the EU and the US by its "actions and ambitions". He said, "For us, it's important to stay together with the US in order to share concerns and to look for common ground to defend our values and our interest." However, the US has not yet responded to his suggestion.

US-China tensions

The tensions between the US and China started with US President Donald Trump and his administration claiming that the novel coronavirus is a man-made disease and it emerged at a virology laboratory in Wuhan. However, China had claimed that there is no evidence to suggest that the virus originated at a seafood market in Wuhuan. Trump has blown hot and cold on China since before he became President. From basing a part of his campaign on stopping China's purportedly inexorable rise to becoming the world's biggest economy, to his constant back-and-forths about the trade deal with China, as well as his attacks on Huawei.

This also comes against the backdrop of India and China clashing at the LAC in the biggest flashpoint, involving an estimated 63 casualties thus far from both sides.

