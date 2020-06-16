US, China To Each Allow Four Weekly Flights Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

After a row over ban on passenger flights amid pandemic, the United States and China have each agreed to operate four flights between the two countries every week. The US Department of Transportation said in its revised order that it will reciprocate if the Chinese government allows more flights by American carriers.

Delta Air Lines will reportedly operate two flights from Seattle to Shanghai next week and weekly flights from Seattle and Detroit starting in July. Delta and United Airlines had sought to start daily passenger flights but lack of government approval forced it to change their plans.

Row over flight ban

Earlier this month, US Transport Department ordered the suspension of the scheduled passenger flights of Chinese carriers to and from the United States, starting June 16. The department accused China of failing to permit US carriers to exercise their bilateral rights to conduct passenger air service to China.

It said that four Chinese carriers and no US carriers operate scheduled passenger flights currently between the United States and China. It further added that US carriers have asked to resume passenger service beginning June 1, and the Chinese government’s failure to approve their requests is a violation of our Air Transport Agreement.

“The Department will continue to engage our Chinese counterparts so both US and Chinese carriers can fully exercise their bilateral rights. In the meantime, we will allow Chinese carriers to operate the same number of scheduled passenger flights as the Chinese government allows ours,” it said.

China later said that it will allow foreign airlines, that were blocked from operating due to COVID-19 concerns, to resume limited flights. The latest spat between the two countries is rooted partly on the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) deciding to impose a limit for foreign airlines based on their activity as of March 12.

(Image Credit: Delta)