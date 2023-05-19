Last Updated:

G7 Summit Live | Biden & Zelenskyy Solidify Their Stance Against Russia As Day 3 Concludes

The G7 Summit 2023 kicked off on Friday in Japan in the city of Hiroshima. Apart from the G7 permanent members of UK, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the United States & the EU, Japan PM Fumio Kishida also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said in an interview that he will be representing the voice of the Global South. The summit concluded on Sunday.

G7 Summit

Image: AP

17:28 IST, May 21st 2023
In Pics: Heavy police deployment in Hiroshima as protestors continue to clash with the police

 

 

Image: AP

17:00 IST, May 21st 2023
Biden reassures his promise of sending F-16 to Ukraine

The US President made it clear that the F-16 fighter jets will only be used in Ukraine after he allowed the European nations to send the warplanes to Kyiv. Biden stated how the Ukrainian President gave "flat assurance" that F-16 will not be used to attack the Russian geographic territories. Earlier today Zelenskyy expressed his confidence of receiving F-16s but wasn't sure how many will be sent to Ukraine. “I can’t tell you how many – this is not a secret, we really don’t know," he asserted. 

16:52 IST, May 21st 2023
Zelenskyy draws parallels between Bakhmut and Hiroshima of 1945

During the press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew parallels between the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and the Japanese city of Hiroshima back in 1945. "The pictures of Hiroshima in ruins after the atomic bomb dropped in 1945 reminded him of present-day Bakhmut," Zelenskyy asserted. "In the future, there will be reconstruction and recovery of Ukraine like there was in Hiroshima," he added. 

16:45 IST, May 21st 2023
'We are united in our approach to China,' says Biden

In the Sunday press conference, US President Joe Biden also addressed the Chinese cause and stated that the G7 countries are "united" in their approach toward China. "Now, we're also united in our approach to the People's Republic of China. The joint statement released yesterday outlines the shared principles we've all agreed at the G7 and beyond in dealing with China. We're not looking to decouple from China. We're looking to de-risk and diversify our relationship with China," Biden asserted. "That means taking steps to diversify our supply chains. And we're not... so we're not dependent (on) any one country for necessary product. It means resisting economic coercion together and countering harmful practices that hurt our workers. It means protecting that narrow set of advanced technologies critical for our national security," he added. 

16:39 IST, May 21st 2023
'Ukrainian flag is evidence of faith in freedom', Zelenskyy thanks Fushida

In the press conference, the Ukrainian President thanked the host city of Hiroshima and stated that a Ukrainian flag in the summit is evidence of "faith in freedom". "There is a Ukrainian flag, there is evidence that there is faith in freedom, faith in life and "faith in our people," Zelenskyy asserted. 

Zelenskyy poses for a photograph alongside US President Joe Biden, Japan PM Fumio Kishida and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The flags of the respective countries can be seen behind them. Sunday, May 21, 2023. Image: AP

16:28 IST, May 21st 2023
'Russia has not occupied our city,' Zelenskyy gives clarity on Bakhmut

During the Sunday Press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that Russia did not occupy the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Zelesnkyy stated that Ukraine's military personnel in Bakhmut are "accomplishing a very important mission". However, he avoided giving precise details on the issue. "There are no two or three interpretations of those words," he concluded. 

President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Image: AP

16:22 IST, May 21st 2023
Zelenskyy and Biden hold press conferences at the G7 Summit

As the Day 3 of the G7 summit concludes, US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held separate press conferences on Sunday. The two leaders addressed  the media after they had a bilateral  meeting with each other. 

16:12 IST, May 21st 2023
Macron describes G7 Summit in one word

French President Emmanuel Macron described the G7 summit in Hiroshima with just one word "Unity". "The Hiroshima G7 in a word: unity. For peace, solidarity and the planet," Macron wrote on Twitter. 

 

15:30 IST, May 21st 2023
China poses 'biggest challenge' to global security: Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak while condemning China's growing authoritarianism said that "They are increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad".

He said: With G7 we are taking steps to prevent China from using economic coercion to interfere in the sovereign affairs of others. He further added that "all the allies aligned with our stance". "This is about de-risking and not de-coupling," he said.

 



 

15:05 IST, May 21st 2023
We are strengthening AI dynamic at Hiroshima Summit: French President

French President Emmanuel Macron talked about artificial intelligence. He said, "Artificial Intelligence is an opportunity but also a challenge for our societies. In 2019 at the G7 in Biarritz, we were right when we launched the Global Partnership for AI. At the G7 in Hiroshima, we are strengthening its dynamic."

14:55 IST, May 21st 2023
Macron talks about upcoming 'New Global Financial Pact' Summit in France
14:30 IST, May 21st 2023
Striving for peace and avoiding world divisions; Macron talks about aim of France's diplomacy

French President Emmanuel Macron while talking about Ukraine, shed light on what France's diplomacy aims for. He said, "Giving President Zelensky the opportunity to make the case for Ukraine and get clear international support at the Arab League Summit in Jeddah and at the Hiroshima G7. It's a helpful step towards peace and avoiding world divisions. This is what our diplomacy aims for."

 

14:16 IST, May 21st 2023
Zelenskyy thanks US President Biden for over $37 billion in financial aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited Hiroshima, Japan for G7 Summit, met US President Joe Biden. He stated that he thanked the president for the significant financial assistance, which totals $37 billion, and for the new military assistance package worth $375 million."
 

Zelenskyy also mentioned about his focus on the "issue of ’s Euro-Atlantic integration and preparations for the Vilnius @NATO

Summit, as well as on the importance of obtaining security guarantees for Ukraine before our country joins NATO."

 

13:54 IST, May 21st 2023
Ukrainian president meets with world leaders at G7

As Zelenskyy reached Japan, he met and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. 

13:28 IST, May 21st 2023
Watch | PM Kishida and leaders offering flowers at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.
12:48 IST, May 21st 2023
Japan-Korea Summit Meeting on the Sidelines of G7 in Japan

On May 21, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a Japan-ROK Summit Meeting with ROK President Yoon Sung Yeol, who was visiting Japan to attend the outreach session of the G7 Hiroshima Summit. During the Meeting, the two leaders shared their views on the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries on global issues. During this meeting, they confirmed that Japan and the ROK will continue to work closely together in dealing with North Korea. In addition, Prime Minister Kishida stated that he has been approaching this year's G7 meeting with a strong desire to realize "a world free of nuclear weapons," and discussed President Yoon's G7 outreach session.

 

12:38 IST, May 21st 2023
US-India look forward to PM Modi's visit in June

On the sidelines of the G7 meeting, Secretary Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had a "great discussion". Both countries look forward to hosting  Prime Minister Narender Modi in June. 

 

12:19 IST, May 21st 2023
Japanese PM's message on the Mini Quad Summit held in Japan
12:11 IST, May 21st 2023
 The Cook Islands and Australia boost ties on the sidelines of the G7 summit 


Taking to Twitter, It was a pleasure to meet with the Cook Islands Prime Minister and current chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, @MarkBrownPM today at the G7 Summit. Deepening the relationship between our two nations and our shared ambitions for the Pacific region."

 

 


 

12:07 IST, May 21st 2023
Australia stands with Ukraine
12:05 IST, May 21st 2023
Australia and Germany have a strong partnership: Australian PM

While praising the relations between the two countries, Anthony Albanese took to Twitter and wrote, " Today German Chancellor @OlafScholz and I met and agreed to work together on the clean energy transition, and on concluding the trade agreement between Australia and the EU." 

11:59 IST, May 21st 2023
Olaf Scholz shares a glimpse of the G7 meeting

The Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz has shared highlights of the G7 summit on his official Twitter account. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, " Thank you, #Hiroshima. For three days we as #G7 talked with our partners from the Global South about the world situation, aid for Ukraine, the relationship with China and climate protection. Multilateral cooperation is the way to a better future."

 

 

11:51 IST, May 21st 2023
Ukrainian President meets the President of the Republic of Korea in Japan

Zelenskyy meets the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in 2023. On the social media platform, Zelenskyy has thanked Yoon for the humanitarian and non-lethal assistance to Ukraine.  

11:38 IST, May 21st 2023
Our world is vast, but we are all in it together. And this is our shared cause, peace: Zelenskky

During the G7 meeting, Ukraine proposed its Peace Formula to the world.  Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, "As long as invaders remain on our land, no one will sit down at the negotiating table with Russia."
 

 

11:05 IST, May 21st 2023
G7 Summit: Cocktails and Social Dinner on Day 2

Here is the menu for the Cocktails and Social Dinner on Day 2 of the G7 Hiroshima Summit.

Twitter
10:53 IST, May 21st 2023
G7 Hiroshima Summit concludes with working session 9

Taking to Twitter, Kishida wrote, "Session 9 Towards a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous World was discussed by leaders of the G7 + invited countries + Ukraine. This concludes all the sessions of the G7 Hiroshima Summit."

 

 

10:48 IST, May 21st 2023
I think we need the clear global leadership of democracy: Ukrainian President

Together with all of our allies and partners, we have achieved such a level of cooperation which ensures that democracy, international law, and freedom are respected: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, during his visit to G7 Summit 2023. 

10:37 IST, May 21st 2023
Zelenskyy meets Joko Widodo on the sidelines of G7 Summit

 

On the third day of the Hiroshima Summit, the Ukrainian President and Indonesian president held a bilateral meeting. In the meeting, Zelenskyy briefed Joko Widodo on the course of hostilities in Ukraine, in particular on the shelling of civilian infrastructure. Further, the two leaders discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. 

 

 

 

10:18 IST, May 21st 2023
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy attends a session on the situation in Ukraine

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida shares glimpses of the session on the situation in Ukraine which was held with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on the final day of the G7 Summit. 

 

 

Twitter

 

10:02 IST, May 21st 2023
G7 leaders discuss Global Food Security

G7 leaders released Hiroshima Action Statement for Resilient Global Food Security, in which they will focus on the following:

  • Responding to the immediate food security crisis
  • Preparing for and preventing future food security crises
  • Realizing resilient global food security and nutrition for all 

 

