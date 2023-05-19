G7 Summit Live | Biden & Zelenskyy Solidify Their Stance Against Russia As Day 3 Concludes

In the press conference, the Ukrainian President thanked the host city of Hiroshima and stated that a Ukrainian flag in the summit is evidence of "faith in freedom". "There is a Ukrainian flag, there is evidence that there is faith in freedom, faith in life and "faith in our people," Zelenskyy asserted.

Zelenskyy poses for a photograph alongside US President Joe Biden, Japan PM Fumio Kishida and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The flags of the respective countries can be seen behind them. Sunday, May 21, 2023. Image: AP