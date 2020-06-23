China Purposefully Ordered LAC Clash With India: US Intel Nails Beijing's Galwan Lies

After the Galwan Valley incident where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a clash with Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh on June 15, China has been peddling questionable statements via its mouthpieces and stooges regarding the incident. The Chinese government and its media have maintained that Indian Army 'broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers', leading to violence. This has been called out.

'Purposeful decision by Beijing'

Now, United States intelligence agencies have nailed the lies of China and revealed that it was the Chinese General who ordered an attack on Indian soldiers in Galwan. The assessment by the agencies contradicts China's subsequent assertions about what happened last week.

It indicates the deadly and contentious incident in which at least 20 Indian and 35 Chinese troops died, and reportedly a handful on each side was captured and subsequently released, was not the result of a tense circumstance that spiralled out of control, as has happened before, but rather a purposeful decision by Beijing to send a message of strength to India.

India rejects China's claim

Slamming China's incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

READ | Trump holds China responsible for coronavirus deaths, says WH

Meanwhile, the meeting between Indian Army's 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his Chinese counterpart got over after around 11 hours on Monday. Sources stated that India demanded a return to the status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

READ | Hindu Sena defaces Chinese Embassy sign in Delhi; 'China a traitor; India-China Bye Bye'

On Tuesday, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit Leh to review the on-ground situation. The Army chief had on Monday discussed the security situation with the top Army commanders in Delhi, officials said. According to Army officials, all commanders are in the national capital for the second phase of the commanders' conference.

READ | Will only Maharashtra show patriotism?: Sena's open dare after blocking 3 Chinese projects

READ | Army Chief General Naravane to visit Leh on Tuesday to review on-ground situation

(With ANI inputs)