IMF Boss Kristalina Georgieva Stuns In Desi Outfit At G20 Gala Dinner | Watch

They say when in Rome, do as the Romans do. And when in India, do it like Kristalina Georgieva does. On the evening of Saturday, the International Monetary Fund's Managing Director arrived at the venue for the G20 gala dinner in an attire perfect for the occasion.

Dressed in a purple suit with golden embroidery and a matching dupatta, Georgieva was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. She exchanged a few words with the Indian leaders and then walked away, as cameras captured her traditional look.

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Managing Director of IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G 20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/JBd2nXDBBI — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Several other guests showed up in traditional ensembles such as suits and sarees, including South African President's wife Tshepo Motsepe and Mauritius PM's partner Kobita Jugnauth. Tonight's gala dinner will witness the world dine together, at one table.

#WATCH | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe arrive at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, for G-20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/VWGoVYcQ6W — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Georgieva dances to folk tunes in India

Georgieva is currently in India for the 18th edition of the G20 Summit. By the videos of her circulating on the internet, it is only fair to assume that she is loving every bit of the culture she witnesses during her trip. After arriving in the country on Thursday, the IMF chief was also spotted dancing to Indian tunes.

Georgieva was welcomed to New Delhi through a Sambalpuri performance by folk dancers. As she watched the young group dance, she couldn't help but dance along, putting her hands up in the air and shaking her leg. The moment won the hearts of netizens. "Sambalpuri beats with dance is the best medium to express your inner happiness. Proud moment!" one user wrote on X.