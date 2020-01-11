Trump's 'suspicion', Trudeau's 'evidence' Real As Iran Admits It Shot Down Jet Killing 176

The 'suspicion' of Trump & 'evidence' of Trudeau, that Ukraine jet was shot down by Iran, has proven to be true, as Iran on Saturday accepted that it was done "unintentionally" and it was a "human error". Soon after the admission, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned Iran saying that the world is watching. This comes even after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, taking to Twitter, has said that it is an "unforgivable mistake." He also said that "investigation on this great tragedy continues."

As the world stares at the escalating tension between the US and Iran, latter's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Friday that it has imposed more sanctions on the country. This comes even as US President Donald Trump had said that he is not looking for a regime change in Iran, identified ISIS as "natural enemy" and said that both countries can work together for "world peace." As Iran admits its "mistake", here's what the US and Canada had said.

Full Statement: Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukraine jet amid tensions with US

The US suspected Iran's role

After the Ukrainian jet was shot on January 8, US President Donald Trump had said that he had "suspicions" about what happened to the plane. In a press briefing, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had that the United States believes it is "likely" that Iran shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane.

"We do believe that it's likely that that plane was shot down by an Iranian missile. We are -- we're gonna let the investigation play out before we make a final determination. It's important that we get to the bottom of it," Pompeo had said in a White House news briefing.

'The world is watching': Canada warns Iran after plane crash

Trudeau suspected Iran's role

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, issuing a statement had said that he had received intelligence from multiple sources indicating that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. He added that it was possible that this was unintentional. "This reinforces the need for a thorough investigation," he said. "Canadians have questions and they deserve answers." But he said it was too early to apportion blame or draw any conclusions, and refused to go into detail about the evidence.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides Canadians with an update about the fatal plane crash in Iran. pic.twitter.com/Rrcfdv3jSp — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) January 10, 2020

'Deeply regret': Iran's Prez Rouhani apologises for military's downing of Ukrainian jet

What did Iran say after the attack?

At a news briefing on January 10, international reports quoted Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation (CAOI) chief Ali Abedzadeh who maintained that missile was not the cause of the crash. "The thing that is clear to us and that we can say with certainty is that this plane was not hit by a missile," he had told reporters. "As I said last night, this plane for more than one and a half minutes was on fire and was in the air and the location shows that the pilot was attempting to return." On Friday, government spokesman Ali Rabiei described the reports of a missile strike as "psychological warfare".

Ukrainian aircraft shot down

A Ukrainian aircraft with at least 176 people aboard crashed on January 8 just after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, according to Iranian media reports. As per the reports, all 176 passengers on board the PS752 airliner had died. A spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, Reza Jafarzadeh had told the media that rescue teams were immediately sent to the spot near the airport where the aircraft belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed but they could not assist since the place was ablaze.

This came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran after US airstrike killed Iran's second most important person - commander of Quds Force of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qasem Soleimani. While Iran vowed to take "revenge", and shot a missile at US airbase in Iraq, US President Donald said that Iran and the US can work together for world peace, pointing ISIS as a common enemy.

Iran's foreign minister admits “human error” led to downing Ukrainian Jet carrying 176