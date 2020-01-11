'The World Is Watching': Canada Warns Iran After Plane Crash

Soon after Iran State TV reported country's military official's statement of 'unintentionally' shooting the Boeing jetliner which killed 63 Canadians, country's PM Justin Trudeau's government is under pressure to be tougher on Iran. On January 10, the Canadian government called for a full probe into the disaster and warned Tehran that 'the world is watching'. The friends and families of Canadian victims killed when the Ukrainian airliner crashed outside Tehran shortly after takeoff on January 8, are pressuring Trudeau to take a harder stance after accusing Iran of downing the plane.

As per international reports, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne when asked whether Iran was conducting its probe into what happened in good faith, he replied saying 'time will tell and the world is watching'. In the same news conference, Champagne told the reporters that he thinks 'transparency is what the international community is looking for now'. Trudeau also posted an update on January 11 saying that families and friends of the victims have questions and 'they deserve answers'.

Families of the victims of Flight PS752 & Canadians have questions. And they deserve answers. @HarjitSajjan, @FP_Champagne and I met with the Incident Response Group this afternoon to discuss the latest on the investigation and the current situation on the ground in Iran. pic.twitter.com/myVZbkf8RC — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 11, 2020

Boeing, Ukraine, US to join probe

Just recently, Iran also invited Boeing and Ukraine to the investigation into the plane crash while US also joined. An Iranian agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson saying that Iran 'has invited both Ukraine and the Boeing company to participate in the investigations'. The spokesperson, Abbas Mousavi, also said it will also welcome experts from other countries’ whose citizens died in the crash.

This comes after Iran had initially said that it would not allow Boeing to take part in the probe and went against the international norms on crash investigations. Under the rules by United Nations aviation organisation, the United States is entitled to participate in the probe as Boeing jetliner was designed and built in the US. However, there have been no immediate comments from Boeing. The US National Transportation Safety Board said on January 9 that it will join the probe into Ukrainian Boeing airliner crash in Iran. NTSB said that it had received a 'formal notification' from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of the Civil Aviation Organisation of Iran.

