Is Costco Open On Canada Day? Read To Know Full Details

Canada Day, which is celebrated every year on July 01, will be celebrated in a different way this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There will be changes in the schedules and routines of the events, ceremonies, malls, and supermarkets. However, the question, 'Is Costco open on Canada Day', has been bothering several people. Read on to know more about Costco holiday closures:

Is Costco open on Canada Day?

Costco is one of the biggest conglomerates with branches across the world. However, on the occasion of Canada Day, amid the COVID-19 pandemic crises, there are changes in the working hours and opening of the malls and retail stores, including Costco. On Canada Day, Costco will remain closed.

Costco, on regular days, is open from Monday to Sunday. From Monday to Friday, it is open from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. During weekends, that is on Saturday, the retail opens on 7:00 am to 6:00 pm and on Sunday, the store remains open from 10 am to 5:00 pm and during weekends there are no deliveries.

However, there are some exceptions with some warehouse holidays including Canada Day. Some other exceptions to the store being open include Good Friday, Civic Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and others.

Canada Day is celebrated to honour the day the Constitutional Act came into existence, that is 1867. The same act was called British North America, 1967. On the day, three separate colonies named Province of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick united to form one single Dominion that is Canada. Canada Day is celebrated across the nation with great honour and glory. People celebrate the day in various ways including attending parades, ceremonies, and being a part of various events. However, amid the pandemic crises majority of the events will be celebrated virtually.

Costco is a multinational corporation and is one of the largest retailers across the world. The retailer focuses on providing essentials including organic foods, groceries, vegetables, stationery and essential things. The retailers have their presence across the world including countries like the United States, Canadian provinces, Mexico, United Kingdom, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Spain, Iceland, France, and other countries. The stores also provide food services. There are various other services provided by the conglomerate.

