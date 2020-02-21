BIG: Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner To Come To India Along With US President Donald Trump

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be joining US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their visit to India next week. Official sources have confirmed to Republic TV that US President Trump will be joined by his senior advisors, as part of a high-level delegation during his visit.

First family's visit to India

This will not be her first visit to India, having visited the country in 2017 to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad. During her visit in November 2017, she met PM Modi, then Defence Minister Nirmala and then ICICI CEO Chanda Kochar. Ivanka Trump also delivered a keynote address at the event.

US President Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and February 25 on an official visit. This is his first visit to India since taking over the office and is a short, intense trip that will last less than 36 hours. President Trump will be landing in Ahmedabad on February 24 around noon and will later proceed to the newly renovated Motera stadium where he will be taking part in a grand event that'll be along the lines of 'Howdy Modi' event that took place in Texas.

He will then visit New Delhi on February 25 where he will have multiple meetings with the PM and also attend a business summit.

Ahead of the visit, there have been talks about India and the United States agreeing on a trade package as a precursor to a major trade deal. During his commencement address, Trump indicated that the talks on this might slowdown if he did not get a good deal. "Maybe we'll slow down. We'll do it after the election. I think that could happen too. So, we'll see what happens. But we're only making deals if they're good deals because we're putting America first. Whether people like it or not, we're putting America first," he said.

Bilateral India-US trade in goods and services is about 3% of the US' world trade. In a recent report, the Congressional Research Service (CRS) said the trading relationship is more consequential for India -- in 2018 the United States was its second largest goods export market (16.0% share) after the European Union (EU, 17.8%), and third largest goods import supplier (6.3%) after China (14.6%) and the EU 28 (10.2%).

