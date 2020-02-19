Ahmedabad To Welcome US President With Grand 'Namaste Trump' Event, Declares Ram Madhav

A grand public event 'Namaste Trump' will be organised in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to welcome US President Donald Trump during his two-day visit, said BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav. According to him, the program is a gesture to reiterate the commitment to take the US-India relationship to a higher level.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Madhav said, "It will be a grand event. People-to-people contact has always been an important part of India-US relations and making the event a part of US President Donald Trump's visit is a reflection of that." He further stressed on the importance of Trump's visit and said that "Trade will be taken to new heights during Trump's visit."

Trump Signals 'very Big' Trade Deal

Ahead of his visit to India, US President Donald Trump has signalled towards a "very big deal" with India after the Presidential elections. He has signalled that a 'big trade deal' might not be on the agenda during his visit. Speaking to the media, he said, "We can have a trade deal with India, but I am really saving the big deal for later, maybe before elections. But we will have a very big deal with India."

Read: 'Trump using India visit for elections': NCP takes issue with US President's 'propaganda'

Trump's visit to India

Donald Trump's visit which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will strengthen U.S.-India strategic partnership, stated the White House. During his two-day visit, Trump is scheduled to participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad, tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium along with PM Modi on February 24 - the event is dubbed 'Kem Chho Trump'.

Read: Trump signals 'very big' trade deal with India before 2020 US Presidential elections

During the visit, Trump is likely to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Feb 25, with confirmation likely in the coming days. He will also likely visit the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. The leader is later expected to arrive in New Delhi to hold talks. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Modi might accompany President Trump to Sabarmati if time permits. The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad House and will lead official state meetings.

President Trump will also meet with the executives of Indian companies during his visit at an event organised by the US embassy in New Delhi.

Read: POTUS Donald Trump's India visit a stand-alone affair - No Pakistan, No Afghanistan

Read: 'Congress conspired to project 26/11 as Hindu terror attack': Ram Madhav cites ex-top cop

(With ANI Inputs)