India-China LAC Faceoff entailed An Estimated 900 Vs 900 Brawl At High-altitude Precipice

The Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed the death of 20 soldiers in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan area, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Even though China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers, according to ANI, 43 casualties including dead and injured have also been estimated from the Chinese side. US intelligence, meanwhile, believes 35 Chinese soldiers were killed.

'900 troops on both the sides'

At least 900 troops on both the sides were involved in the physical clash on the night of June 15, sources said to Republic. The deaths mainly occurred since the soldiers fell off the cliff into the river. It is said that some of the soldiers died of hypothermia as they could not be rescued earlier because of darkness in the area. Indian Army in its official statement had mentioned that "soldiers exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain succumbed to their injuries." No bullets were fired in the clash.

The intense clash occurred at an altitude of 15,000 feet where the Chinese Army had built a fresh post and set up arctic tents at vantage points. This gave the Chinese a clear view of the strategic Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DSDBO) road. It is said that India had asked the Chinse to vacate the post they built on the south bank of Galwan river which is not very far from patrolling point 14.

Since 1975, this was the first time casualties were reported from the Indian side due to a clash with the PLA. In 1975, Indian Patrol was ambushed by the Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh in 1975.

Indian Army's official statement

“Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation,” the Army said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening where he carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh where the two armies have been in a standoff for over five weeks.

(With agency inputs)