Lufthansa To Take Off Again With Around 160 Flights, 106 Destinations From June

As the government continues to provide relaxations amid the novel Coronavirus forced lockdown, Lufthansa airlines are set to operate aircrafts 160 aircraft from June to significantly more destinations in Germany and Europe. As per the airlines' 'June timetable,' 80 aircraft will be reactivated to reach almost 106 destinations in the coming month. The previously valid repatriation flight schedule was calculated to be flown with only 80 aircraft.

'Hotels, restaurants are slowly opening'

Harry Hohmeister, member of the executive board of German Lufthansa AG has stated, "We sense a great desire and longing among people to travel again. Hotels and restaurants are slowly opening, and visits to friends and family are in some cases being allowed again." Furthermore, he added, "With all due caution, we are now making it possible for people to catch up and experience what they had to do without for a long time. It goes without saying that the safety and health of our guests and employees are of the highest priority."

The German airlines have requested passengers to take the current entry and quarantine regulations of their respective destinations into account when planning their trip. It has also cautioned passengers of stricter norms and regulations while maintaining hygiene due to the pandemic. It has maintained that wearing face covers during the journey shall continue to remain mandatory as well.

Lufthansa Losing 1 Mn Euros Per Hour: CEO

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr had earlier said that the airlines is losing a million euros (USD 1.1 million) per hour as the coronavirus pandemic paralyses travel, warning that the German airline giant would need state aid to survive. "We are losing about a million euros in liquidity reserves per hour. Day and night. Week by week," Spohr said in a video message to staff in back April.

