Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, EU & UK Brexit Negotiators Agree Not To Shake Hands

Brexit negotiators from the United Kingdom and the European Union decided not to shake hands because of the ongoing rise in the coronavirus cases in the continent. According to reports, officials from both sides met at Brussels to discuss the terms and conditions for the Brexit deal where they agreed not to shake hands amid the global spread of the deadly COVID-19. As per reports, Italy has been the most affected country in Europe where at least 52 people have lost their lives.

Media reports suggest that hand sanitizers and NHS advice has been issued throughout the United Kingdom. The number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 39, while the European Union has raised the risk level from moderate to high in the continent. According to reports, the first set of negotiations took place at the European Commission's headquarter in Brussels, a month after the United Kingdom left the EU officially. While David Frost has been appointed by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to negotiate on behalf of Britain, the European Union has fielded Michel Barnier as their chief negotiator for an exit deal.

Coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 3,000 lives across the globe and has infected over 90,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, at least 106 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. Iran and Italy have reported the most number of deaths outside China due to COVID-19. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

Lead Image Credit: AP