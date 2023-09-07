Mauritius PM Hails India's G20 Summit Theme, Voices Support To End Russia-Ukraine War

Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth lauded the event's theme and said that it is particularly apt as the world battles climate change. In a conversation with ANI, he expressed gratitude to the Indian government for inviting him to the mega summit.

"I think there could not have been a better theme that has been chosen by India - One Earth, One Family and One Future - which is drawn from the Sanskrit phase of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. I think this is pertinent more so when we look at the effect of climate change because what one country does, not only affects that country but also the whole world," he said.

Jugnauth added that the theme reminds G20 nations of their duty to "save the planet and save the whole population." He further expressed his happiness to witness India taking a "very inclusive approach" as it presides over the G20 and launches various initiatives through it.

Mauritius PM explains why India's G20 is crucial

Thanking his Indian counterpart for the G20 invitation, Jugnauth said that the event is taking place at a time when the world goes through unprecedented changes such as a war in Europe and a pandemic that killed scores of people. "I must thank the government of India, particularly PM Modi, for having invited Mauritius as a Guest Country to attend this G20 Summit. Mauritius is very honoured to be participating," he continued.

"We have contributed throughout the year and we are going to contribute to this Summit. This is being held at a very critical juncture because we have been facing the COVID-19 pandemic...On top of that, it is being compounded now with this conflict in Ukraine. We also see the effects of climate change..." he told ANI.

During the interview, the PM also praised India's stance on the war between Russia and Ukraine and emphasised the need for a "negotiation instead of confrontation." He further voiced Mauritius' support to help bring the warring nations to the table and conclude the conflict "so that peace can prevail."