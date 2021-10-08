Nobel Peace Prize 2021: A Look At Some Of The Most Recognisable Winners Of All Time

In its 120 years of history, the Nobel Peace Prize has celebrated the efforts of 109 individuals and 28 organisations. The trend of awarding the flagbearers of peace and harmony started in 1901, besides other laurels given out in the fields of Physiology or Medicine, Chemistry, Physics, Literature and Economic Sciences, which was added later. While journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov won the 2021 Nobel Peace prize, here are some of the most recognisable winners in history.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.#NobelPrize #NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/KHeGG9YOTT — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2021

Nelson Mandela

Going by the nickname ‘Madiba’ or the Father of South Africa, Nelson Mandela chose the path of peace and non-violence against an apartheid regime after being inspired by the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. He shared the 1993 peace prize with Frederik Willem de Klerk for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime and laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa. Mandela was South Africa’s first black President and rose to this position after spending 18 years in the notorious prison island Robben Island for his resistance efforts against racism.

South Africa's first black president, Nelson Mandela was a man who believed in human rights for all.



He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993. Find out who will become the next peace laureate(s) in a few hours time.#NobelPrize #NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/Z1DcXTcxTP — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2021

Dalai Lama

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama, originally named Tenzin Gyatso, was awarded the peace prize in 1989 for advocating peaceful solutions based upon tolerance and mutual respect in order to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of his people. Born on 6 July 1935 in Tibet’s Taktser, Dalai Lama was in India when he won the laurel as he was exiled from his land for spearheading the nonviolent opposition to China's occupation of Tibet.

On this day, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama wins Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the prize to the 14th dalai lama, Tenzin Gyatso, the religious and political leader of the Tibetan people,' said Nobel Peace Committee Chairman Egil Aarvik. pic.twitter.com/PWbuwt6nC0 — Tibet.net (@NetTibet) October 5, 2021

Malala Yousafzai

A leading advocate of girls' rights, Malala won the laurel in 2014 for the struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education. She shared the prize with India’s own activist Kailash Satyarthi, known for his contributions to children’s welfare. Born in the Swat district of northwestern Pakistan, she was shot by the Taliban gunmen in 2012 while on a school bus, for opening up against the Taliban's growing influence in the region to the foreign media.

On 10 October 2014 @Malala was in a chemistry class at her school in Birmingham. During the class she received the news that she had been awarded the #NobelPeacePrize.



After hearing the news, Malala went back to her studies. She was only 17 years old at the time of the award. pic.twitter.com/j7xwPbovWq — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2021

Barack Hussein Obama

Barack Obama, who served as the 44th US President, won the peace prize in 2009 “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples”. The Nobel committee stated that Obama’s strong advocacy for human rights, democracy, and disarmament helped him win the prize.

THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: In 2009, former Pres. Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.” https://t.co/UZyH7ABHKj pic.twitter.com/tXITxIAVKw — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2021

Aung San Suu Kyi

This Nobel laureate became a global figure after a military coup happened earlier this February during her rule in Myanmar. However, she carries a global portfolio as she won the peace prize in 1991 “for her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights." A Delhi University alumna, Suu Kyi was born on 19 June 1945, in modern-day Burma and is the daughter of the legendary liberation movement leader Aung San.

Apparently concerned for the safety under the Myanmar junta of anyone called as a defense witness for Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyers won't call any witnesses as they contest the multitude of charges piled up against her. https://t.co/QrlCghs4rB pic.twitter.com/tmkNx14pTN — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) October 7, 2021

