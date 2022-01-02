Last Updated:

Omicron Cases In India Live Updates: Telangana Govt Prohibits Rallies & Public Gatherings

Owing to the rapid spread of COVID-19, several states are bringing back restrictions that were previously observed. Telangana Government has prohibited rallies, public meetings, and mass gatherings of all types while Haryana Government has closed down cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks. In Delhi, 138 COVID-19 new variant Omicron cases have been reported.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Omicron, COVID-19

Image: PTI/Shutterstock/representativeimage

pointer
08:32 IST, January 2nd 2022
What Is Florona Disease? Know all about the double infection of COVID & Flu

There have also been concerns that the 'twin threats'- Delta and Omicron- known together as the 'Delmicron' may take over the globe and cripple healthcare systems, as predicted by the World Health Organisation (WHO). 

Florona basically stands for 'Flu + Corona'. It is not a new variant of COVID-19 but a double infection that causes a major breakdown of a person's immunity when both the influenza virus and SARS-Cov-2 enter the body at the same time. Earlier this week, a pregnant woman was infected with Florona, becoming the first person to report the disease. According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the young woman was not vaccinated for either of the two viruses.

Read the full story here

pointer
07:47 IST, January 2nd 2022
Delhi auto-drivers' income gets affected amid COVID restrictions

Auto drivers were seen sitting near the fire to comfort themselves on a cold winter morning in Delhi.

"With night curfew in place, we are not getting enough passengers. Our daily income has been affected due to the curfew," said an auto-driver.

 

pointer
07:22 IST, January 2nd 2022
Delhi: LNPG Doctor says 138 COVID-19 variant Omicron cases reported in last one month

In last 1 month, 138 Omicron cases here - 95 returned home after recovering:

 

pointer
07:22 IST, January 2nd 2022
Haryana Govt closes cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks

Keeping COVID spread in view, Haryana Govt has closed cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks in Gurugram, Faridabad & three other districts; govt & private offices to function with 50% staff attendance:

 

pointer
07:22 IST, January 2nd 2022
COVID-19 scare: Telangana Govt prohibits rallies, public meetings, and mass gatherings of all types

Owing to the COVID-19 spread, Telangana Govt has prohibited rallies, public meetings, and mass gatherings of all types; to strictly enforce fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing of mask in public spaces:

 

pointer
07:22 IST, January 2nd 2022
COVID Vaccination for children aged 15-18 in Maharashtra to be inaugurated by State Minister Aditya Thackeray

BMC has announced that COVID vaccination for children aged 15-18 in Maharashtra will be inaugurated by State Minister Aditya Thackeray at Bandra Kurla COVID Centre in Mumbai on January 3:

 

pointer
07:22 IST, January 2nd 2022
Delhi: Two weekly markets closed over COVID rules violation

Two weekly markets closed in Karawal Nagar area of North East Delhi for COVID rules violation:

 

pointer
07:22 IST, January 2nd 2022
Two liquor shops in Seelampur in North East Delhi fined for COVID violation

Two liquor shops in Seelampur in North East Delhi were slapped with fines of Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 for violation of COVID norms:

 

Tags: Omicron, coronavirus, COVID-19
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND