PM Modi Hails 'One Earth, One Family' Motto At FIPIC Summit As He Addresses Climate Crisis

At the FIPIC summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed one of the biggest crises that the world faces at the moment- climate change.

Deeksha Sharma
In his historic address at the third edition of the FIPIC summit in New Papua Guinea on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed one of the biggest crises that the world faces at the moment- climate change. Acknowledging that it is a global challenge that needs to be overcome, PM Modi assured that major goals have been put forth to curb it.

From boosting its solar alliance to focusing on food security, India has emerged as a leading superpower that is keen on finding a solution to the climate crisis. But climate change isn't the only problem at hand. There are poverty, health epidemics, and a range of global issues that need to be solved collectively, which is why the PM emphasised the 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' motto while reiterating the Indian concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

India stands by Pacific Island nations, PM Modi avers

"The impact of the Covid pandemic was most on the countries of the Global South. Challenges related to climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty and health were already there, now new problems are arising...I am happy that India stood by its friendly Pacific Island countries in times of difficulty," he said.

PM Modi, who is the visionary leader behind various green initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission, further added that India believes that it is its utmost responsibility to tackle major challenges and "convey the concerns of the Global South, their expectations and their aspirations".

