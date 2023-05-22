PM Modi At FIPIC: A 'friend' For Pacific Nations, And A Roaring Voice For The Global South

Indian Premier Narendra Modi kicked off the third edition of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit in Papua New Guinea on Monday. As the co-chair and who the prime minister of the Oceania country calls the "leader of the global south", PM Modi underscored the significance of bilateral friendships and coming to the rescue of struggling economies.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed," he said, emphasising that the Indo-Pacific must be a region of openness and inclusivity. For a strong world, according to him, the "voice of the global south" is necessitated to be strong. In his address, he recalled how nations have encountered obstacles on all fronts, from climate change, and extreme poverty, to the COVID-19 pandemic, a crisis that jolted Pacific nations until India stepped forward and extended immense help and support.

PM Modi highlights India's G20 theme in Papua New Guinea

PM Modi stands by 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', a Sanskrit phrase that translates into: "The World Is One Family". He is an ardent proponent of the 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' motto, which is the theme of India's G20 presidency. The PM also said that major goals have been set in an attempt to tackle the worsening climate crisis.

India is consolidating its solar alliance and prioritising food security, he said, hailing millets as a "super food" and "Shri Anna". But throughout his speech, one thing stood out- The PM's focus on multilateralism in a world that is divided by crises, conflicts, and raging wars.