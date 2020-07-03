PM Modi's Leh Visit: These Rousing Pictures Are An Unprecedented Message To China

In a significant development amid the rising tensions on the border with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Leh on Friday morning, along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane to take stock of the situation in Eastern Ladakh. PM Modi’s visit to Leh, which comes as an unforeseeable and unprecedented development, assumes massive significance as India is engaged in multifaceted tensions with China.

Numerous pictures of the surprise visit have been accessed, which all-together depict a rousing picture against China's continued belligerence, with the message clear - India is undaunted, she will not back down.

PM Modi visits Leh

The Prime Minister is presently interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP at one of the forward locations in Nimu. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

The Prime Minister, CDS General Bipin Rawat and COAS General Naravane were briefed by the 14 Corps Commander.

PM Modi's visit holds critical importance and comes as a massive statement following the martyrdom of 20 Indian Jawans in a clash with Chinese troops on the intervening night of June 15-16. He will address troops at Thiksey - a second forward area - before returning to New Delhi.

Over the past few weeks, since the clash, India has taken the sheen of China's air of invincibility, by doing the following, at a minimum:

1. Going toe-to-toe with the Chinese PLA militarily

2. Blocking Chinese entities from investing in India under automatic FDA route

3. Bolstering 123 nations' effort to probe China over Covid's origin

4. Putting a full-stop to Chinese land-grabs, emboldening others

5. Banning Chinese apps and teaching China that protectionism isn't a one-way street

