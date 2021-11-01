On the fringes of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday, October 31, and complimented her for her significant contributions to developing strategic bilateral ties. Narendra Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and other officials during his meeting with Merkel, who is here at the invitation of his Italian colleague Mario Draghi to attend the G20 conference. PM Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel engaged in-depth and fruitful discussions about their strong bilateral ties, reiterating their commitment to maintaining a close strategic partnership.

PM Modi announced the meeting on Twitter. He wrote, "Chancellor Merkel has made an immense contribution in strengthening Indo-German relations. Delighted to meet her today, after a long time, in Rome for a wide-ranging and fruitful conversation."

PMO India wrote on Twitter that there was a lot of discussion on India-Germany relations. The caption read, "PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Merkel met on the sidelines of the Rome @g20org Summit. There were extensive deliberations on India-Germany relations. The strong friendship between the two nations augurs well for the well-being of our planet."

Merkel, 67, is stepping down after 16 years at the helm of Europe's largest economy. She guided the country through the global financial crisis and the coronavirus outbreak without incident. Bilateral relations with India have progressed significantly under her direction. The Prime Minister is attending the G20 summit in Rome. On the fringes of the conference, he conducted many bilateral meetings.

India will produce five billion coronavirus vaccine doses next year

The Prime Minister attended the first session of the G20 Summit on Saturday. He stated that the meeting's discussions were "extensive and productive." He also emphasised India's contributions to the worldwide fight against COVID-19, the concept of 'One Earth, One Health,' and global supply chain resilience, as well as technology innovation and development and human empowerment. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed PM Modi on Saturday that India will produce five billion coronavirus vaccine doses next year and that the vaccinations will be offered to other countries throughout the world.

Prime Minister Modi met with a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Image: Twitter