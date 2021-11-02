PM Modi Meets Bill Gates At COP26; Discusses Sustainable Development & Climate Change

On the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with American business magnate and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday.



Prime Minister @narendramodi met @BillGates on the sidelines of the @COP26 Summit in Glasgow. Both discussed ways to further sustainable development and steps to mitigate climate change. pic.twitter.com/Li65b0VKN4 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 2, 2021

PM Modi interacted with many other leaders on the second day of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) Summit. Prior to his meeting with Bill Gates, PM Modi met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. They exchanged views on bilateral and regional developments.

On Monday, PM Modi met his British counterpart Boris Johnson and discussed a wide spectrum of subjects, "including mitigating climate change".

PM also met with the heir-apparent to the throne, Prince Charles in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi dubbed the meeting between both the leaders a delightful interaction and lauded the "many efforts" of The Prince of Wales towards further sustainable development. He also shared images of the Prince greeting PM Modi with folded hands.

PM Modi's 5 Commitments On Climate Action At COP26

PM Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the COP26 World Leaders' Summit in Glasgow where he made a critical pitch for climate action and stood for the nations of the developing world in a powerful address. While delivering his National Statement on India's behalf, PM Modi also presented a five-point 'amrit tatva' from India on climate change, terming the commitment as 'panchamrit'.

These include:

India will bring its non-fossil fuel energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030.

By 2030, India will fulfil 50% of its energy requirement through renewable energy.

India will cut down its net projected carbon emission by 1 billion tonnes from now until 2030.

By 2030, India will bring down the carbon intensity of its economy by more than 45%.

By 2070, India will achieve the target of 'net zero' carbon emissions

