Study Reveals That Mammals Including Horses And Dolphins Could Catch COVID-19

A new study by Chinese researchers revealed that mammals could be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus which leads to the deadly COVID-19. As a part of the study, the animal cells were analysed to find out which one of them had the ACE2 receptors that facilitate infection. It was concluded that 44 mammal species other than humans had the ACE2 receptor. These species included pets, livestock and animals found in zoos and aquariums.

According to the reports by The Daily Mail, researchers said that animals like gorillas, sperm whales, rhinos, horses, cats, goats, hamsters, cattle, giant pandas and leopards could become infected by the deadly coronavirus. ACE2 receptors look similar to the coronavirus and this is why it is easy for it to enter the bloodstream. As per the study, the virus is now more widely distributed than it is being considered.

Cat infected with coronavirus

Last year in July, the UK health officials informed that a pet cat has become the first animal in the country to be infected with the coronavirus. While the officials insisted that there was ‘no evidence’ that the cat could pass the deadly virus, it was reported that the case was confirmed after several laboratory tests were carried out earlier this month in Surrey. According to an international media outlet, the UK’s chief veterinary officer confirmed the case.

The officials in a reported statement said that ‘all available evidence’ indicated that the cat likely contracted the disease from its owners who had tested positive for coronavirus. further, the environment ministry insisted that the feline poses no risk. The minister reportedly said that although this is the first confirmed case of an animal infection with the coronavirus strain in the UK, there is no evidence to suggest that the animal was involved in the transmission of the disease.

According to the report, the cat was initially diagnosed by a private vet as having the feline herpes virus. However, the sample was also tested for COVID-19 and proved positive. While speaking to the media outlet, the Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss called the case a ‘rare event’. The vet further, however, added that there was ‘no evidence’ to suggest that pets directly transmit the deadly virus to humans.

