Donald Trump Accused Of 'hypocrisy' After Tweeting Support For Iranian People

US News

US President Donald Trump posted 4 tweets, 2 in English and those same 2 tweets in Farsi praising the people of Iran. He was then called out for his 'Hypocrisy'

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

In Tehran, people took to the streets after Iran's leadership admitted to shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane by mistake. On Saturday in response to the protests, US President Donald Trump posted 4 tweets, 2 in English and those same 2 tweets in Farsi praising the people of Iran. 

'Hypocrisy' of Trump exposed

After his tweets, Trump is being called out by his biggest critics for hypocrisy because while the tweets suggest that Trump is with the Iranian people the people remember otherwise. In his tweets, Trump wrote that the 'world is watching' referring to the protests in Tehran calling for the Ayatollah to step down.

Some social media users noticed that after he was elected as US President, one of the first action taken by Trump was to impose sanctions on the Iranian people. People also pointed out that Iran was one of the countries that were included in Trump's 'Travel ban' that prevented people from certain countries from entering the United States.

Take a look at Trump's tweets below-
 

Now the tweets by Trump in a different language-
 

This marks the first time that that Trump has tweeted in a foreign language. There were a lot of replies to Trump's tweets that contradicted his claims.

Read: Nancy Pelosi Says 'enough Testimony' Present To Remove Trump From Office

Read: After Trump Rubbishes '80 US Soldiers Killed' Claim, Iran Says 'killing' Wasn't Its Intent

Read: Americans Want 'Fair Trial' On Trump Impeachment: Nancy Pelosi

Read: Donald Trump To Iran Leaders: 'Do Not Kill Your Protesters'

Published:
