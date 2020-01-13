Donald Trump Accused Of 'hypocrisy' After Tweeting Support For Iranian People

In Tehran, people took to the streets after Iran's leadership admitted to shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane by mistake. On Saturday in response to the protests, US President Donald Trump posted 4 tweets, 2 in English and those same 2 tweets in Farsi praising the people of Iran.

'Hypocrisy' of Trump exposed

After his tweets, Trump is being called out by his biggest critics for hypocrisy because while the tweets suggest that Trump is with the Iranian people the people remember otherwise. In his tweets, Trump wrote that the 'world is watching' referring to the protests in Tehran calling for the Ayatollah to step down.

Some social media users noticed that after he was elected as US President, one of the first action taken by Trump was to impose sanctions on the Iranian people. People also pointed out that Iran was one of the countries that were included in Trump's 'Travel ban' that prevented people from certain countries from entering the United States.

Take a look at Trump's tweets below-



To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Now the tweets by Trump in a different language-



به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

دولت ایران باید به گروه‌های حقوق بشر اجازه بدهد حقیقت کنونی اعتراضات در جریان مردم ایران را نظارت کرده و گزارش بدهند. نباید شاهد کشتار دوباره ی معترضان مسالمت آمیز و یا قطع اینترنت باشیم. جهان نظاره گر این اتفاقات است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

This marks the first time that that Trump has tweeted in a foreign language. There were a lot of replies to Trump's tweets that contradicted his claims.

Stood by the people of Iran so closely that the first thing he did as president was label them all security threats who should be banned from traveling to the US, even if their family are citizens. https://t.co/zi9cMYMugS — Jon, but wintry (in a non-religious way) (@JonIsAwesomest) January 11, 2020

My dude you can't pretend to care about Iranian civilians when your sanctions hurt them specifically. You sanctioned medicine, then the international criminal court said you can't do that, so you pulled out of the court and did it anyway! https://t.co/1p2wvDvHSJ — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) January 11, 2020

Donald Trump: "We care about the Iranian people so much that my administration not only banned them from entering the United States, I also tweeted just the other day to destroy their cultural sites. I LOVE IRANIANS!" https://t.co/fNIiIMPINI — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) January 11, 2020

Why is Iran on the Muslim Ban? Why did you repeatedly threaten war crimes by blowing up their cultural sites? Just stop tweeting. Eat ice cream. https://t.co/xEPDqtBPX9 — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 11, 2020

