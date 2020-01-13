Iran Denies ‘cover-up’ After It Confirms Ukranian Aircraft Hit By Missile

Iran’s government has denied any ‘cover-up’ after it took days for officials to confirm that the Ukranian jetliner, carrying 176 people, was mistakenly downed by its own missile. Government spokesperson Ali Rabiei, in a televised briefing, said that some officials were accused of lying and keeping secrets although this wasn't the case.

“After three days we got the information that the Ukraine Flight 752 was downed by a defensive strike,” said Rabiei.

“We didn't lie. I am saying that because we need the confidence of the public,” he added as the voices across Iran against the government’s action grew strong.

Read: Japan Warns Against Military Confrontation With Iran, Says ‘it Will Harm Stability’

Iran had been vehemently denying the claims that the Ukranian plane crash was the result of a ballistic missile hitting the jetliner. Calling the reports ‘psychological warfare’ against Tehran, Iran government's spokesperson said that all the countries, whose citizens were victims of the crash, and Boeing can send their representatives to join the process of investigation.

Before Iran took the responsibility of the “mistake”, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau had claimed that the preliminary review of evidence indicated the aircraft was hit by a surface-to-air missile. He added that the evidence suggests very clearly a possible and probable cause for the crash but maintained that this may have been done accidentally.

Read: Donald Trump Accused Of 'hypocrisy' After Tweeting Support For Iranian People

Had called it 'illogical rumours'

According to an Iranian news agency, Ali Abedzadeh, head of country’s Civil Aviation Organization, called these claims “illogical rumours”. Abedzadeh said that it is “scientifically impossible” that a missile can hit the Ukrainian plane, and such rumours are illogical. The Iranian Foreign Ministry had invited Boeing to take part in the enquiry. Iran also asked Canada to share the intelligence inputs referring to which Trudeau suggested that an Iranian missile brought down the Ukranian airliner.

The spokesperson said that President Hassan Rouhani requested a meeting of the Supreme National Security Council as soon as he received the information regarding the downing of the plane. “We even invited foreign officials to Iran to investigate. It shows that we had no knowledge. Government officials became aware on Friday,” said Rabiei.

Read: Video Purportedly Shows Iranian Police Opening Fire At Protesters, Watch

Read: Indian-American Professor Fired For "joke" About Iran Bombing US 'Cultural Sites'