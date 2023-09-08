UK PM Rishi Sunak Coming To India For G20 Summit With Three Goals In Mind; Read To Know

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be flying from one part of the world to another on Friday with only one thing on his mind. As he embarks on a trip to India to attend the G20 Summit, he aims to help balance the global economy and foster better ties, once and for all.

This, according to him, will be his biggest focus at the mega event. In a note shared on X, Sunak wrote, "I’m heading to the #G20 Summit with a clear focus. Stabilising the global economy. Building international relationships. Supporting the most vulnerable." He also commented on the Russian President's absence from the two-day summit in New Delhi.

Sunak shows support for Ukraine ahead of G20

"Putin again has failed to show up for the G20, but we will show up with support for Ukraine," the British PM avered. His remarks came in response to a post shared by his office earlier in the day. In the post, No 10 mentioned that the UK government is ensuring that food exports are leaving Ukraine and reaching countries that require it.

"The war in Ukraine continues to affect us all. We’re making sure food exports get out of Ukraine to countries that need it: Establishing surveillance in the Black Sea Providing £3m funding for the World Food Programme Convening an international food security summit," it read.

Sunak is set to participate in the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. He will be visiting New Delhi with his wife Akshata Murthy and hopes to revisit the memories that the duo has in India. "It is wonderful to be able to travel to India for the G20 with Akshata, and hopefully we will get a chance to visit some of the places we went to when we were younger – we'll both be very busy the whole trip though!" Sunak told PTI on Wednesday.