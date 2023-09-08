Uncle Joe Biden Chitchats With US Ambassador Garcetti's Daughter At Delhi Airport | Watch

US President Joe Biden made what many would call a grand entry at New Delhi's Palam airport on the evening of Friday. As the Air Force One touched down on the runway, the 80-year-old president took his sweet time to disembark. But when he finally did, he greeted everyone who had gathered to receive him at the airport, including a little girl.

Strutting down the stairs, Biden saw MoS Gen. VK Singh and US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, eagerly waiting for him. As he began interacting with them, the president couldn't help but notice Garcetti's daughter, Maya Juanita. He then hugged the girl and engaged in a conversation that appeared to be much longer than the one he had with the grownups around.

#WATCH | G-20 in India: US President Joe Biden arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit



He will hold a bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi today pic.twitter.com/IVWUE0ft7E — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

The president then witnessed traditional dancers delivering a performance to welcome him. Waving at them, he smiled and applauded, and later boarded his presidential state car dubbed 'The Beast'. Biden will conclude the day by holding bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Biden's India visit: What are the key goals?

The United States hopes that the bilateral would make "meaningful progress" in discussions on GE jet engines and civil nuclear technology. On September 9 and 10, he will partake in the G20 Summit in New Delhi. According to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the forum will serve as an opportunity to follow up on PM Modi's recent visit to Washington DC.

"We will see meaningful progress on a number of issues including the GE jet engine issue, the MQ nine Reapers on five G six G on collaboration on critical and emerging technologies and progress also in the civil nuclear area," Sullivan said in a statement on Friday.