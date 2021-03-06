Google Working On 'Wolverine' Project, A Device That Enables 'superhuman Hearing'

Google’s parent company Alphabet is working on creating a wearable device with the aim of allowing its users to isolate a single person’s voice from a crowd. The project has been code-named as ‘Wolverine’ and it aims at enabling "superhuman hearing" through a series of microphones that usually deliver a built up audio feed into the user’s ear. According to a report by Business Insider, there are several prototypes of the device which have been created.

'Wolverine' project

The project has been named Wolverine after the mutant X-Men character who also had the similar qualities. The project began in the year 2018 and the company would need to work on making the device’s form factor smaller if it wants to build a successful product that would appeal to businesses. According to a report by the Business Insider, the project’s future is not guaranteed and it must show commercial or industrial value.

Updating the productivity software

In another significant development, to meet the needs of frontline and remote workers, Google is updating its productivity software. Alphabet Inc told that the workspace of google will now be modified specifically for the frontline workers, including retail and health-care employees. The aim is to let the organisations communicate in a better way using their mobile phones, in a work from home atmosphere and not let the pandemic hamper the functioning of these organisations.

Google is trying to make its productivity tools like Gmail, Meet videoconferencing and Docs word processing, essential for each and every business. The blog by Alphabet Inc says that G suite, now known as workspace will also integrate with Google’s digital voice assistant. It will also be gaining features to help employees set and enforce unique working hours.

