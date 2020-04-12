Italy & Spain's Covid Curves Falling; UK & US Plateauing; India Far Behind: WEF's Post

"Italy and Spain's death are plateauing, but in the UK and US every day brings more deaths than the last," said the World Economic Forum on Saturday. The World Economic Forum (WEF) posted a detailed graph on Twitter recording the growth of the COVID-19 virus in the countries most hard-hit by the pandemic. The UK and the US seemed to be recording more deaths each passing day as conditions only seem to worsen.

After witnessing 2000 deaths in the past 24 hours, the United States on Saturday officially topped Italy as the worst-hit country due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) with 19,715 deaths. Italy, which has seen a slight decrease in the number of cases, has reported 19,468 deaths till date. The UK has recorded over 79,000 cases of COVID-19 registering 10,000 deaths in the country to date. Spain reported the lowest number of coronavirus related deaths for the third consecutive day on April 11 being the third worst-hit nation with 1,61,852 cases and 16,353 deaths.

