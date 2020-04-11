COVID-19: US Tops Italy As 'worst-hit Country' With 19,715 Deaths; Single-day Toll At 2000

After witnessing 2000 deaths in the past 24 hours, the United States on Saturday officially topped Italy as the worst-hit country due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) with 19,715 deaths. Italy, which has seen a slight decrease in the number of cases, has reported 19,468 deaths till date. Globally, the number of cases stands at 17,33,943 with 1,06,518 deaths.

New York sees 799 deaths in one day, Governor Cuomo claims 'COVID-19 in its first wave'

Trump attacks WHO, threatens slashing in funding

On Tuesday, President Trump took to Twitter that the World Health Organisation (WHO) really blew it. Trump who has faced severe criticism for his delayed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, claimed that WHO was very China-centric, hinting at a change in funding after stating 'WHO was largely funded by the US'. In response, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the United States to join with China in combating the disease rather than indulging in a blame game saying 'If you don't want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicising it'. China has slammed the US stating that the US State Department was speaking with political motives and neglecting facts.

COVID-19: China slams Trump's attack on WHO; reminds 'One-China' policy on Taiwan feud

New York worst-hit

New York which has witnessed 783 deaths in the past 24 hours, is the worst-hit 'hotspot' in the US. Governor Andrew Cuomo has termed the Coronavirus "much more consequential for the economy than 9/11" - the terror attack on the World Trade Centre. This development comes three days after Cuomo declared that the lockdown in the state is extended till April 29. Cuomo - whose brother and CNN News anchor Chris Cuomo too has tested positive for the virus, has maintained that the state has started finally 'flattening the curve'.

Trump says when to reopen US economy 'biggest decision ever' as COVID-19 cases spike

Trump and Coronavirus

Trump who had earlier downplayed Coronavirus's effects - terming it a 'Chinese virus', has now called it the 'worst thing to hit the US'. The USA which has overtaken China in the number of positive cases has emerged as the epicenter of the pandemic with 5,07,534 cases and 19,816 deaths. While initially, Trump claimed to have the country 'up and running by Easter', he extended its social distancing restrictions till April 30. The White House, which has forecasted over 1,00,000- 2,40,00 deaths in the US, stopped federal funding to states for testing, but reversed it after facing a severe backlash.

