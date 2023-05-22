What's The Cherry On Top Of PM Modi's Papua New Guinea Visit? THIS 12-step Action Plan

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped off his visit to Papua New Guinea, the first of its kind by an Indian premier, with a 12-step action plan that will not only boost the partnership between New Delhi and Port Moresby, but also with Pacific Island countries (PICs) as a whole.
According to Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, the plan will "will fulfill the developmental aspirations of the people of the region and consolidate shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo- Pacific." Let us take a look at the 12 brand-new initiatives that India is looking to launch in the region.
PM @narendramodi & PM James Marape successfully hosted the FIPIC III Summit in Port Moresby.
PM @narendramodi announced a 12-step action plan to propel India's partnership with Pacific Island Countries. It will fulfill the developmental aspirations of the people of the region
PM Modi's visionary action plan comes as a relief for Pacific Island nations like Papua New Guinea, whose prime minister said on Monday that the country is a "victim of global powerplay." "We are victims of global powerplay... You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums," PM James Marape said at the FIPIC summit.
During the forum, PM Modi avered that for the world, PICs might be small island states, but for him, they are large ocean countries that have a lot to offer. "India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation," he assured.