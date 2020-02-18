WHO, China Expert Teams Begin Field Inspections Into The Novel Coronavirus

Teams consisting of experts from China as well as the World Health Organisation began field inspections on the novel coronavirus outbreak on Monday. According to reports, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference claimed that the experts were scheduled to leave for Beijing, Guangdong Province and Sichuan Province to conduct inspections.

Exchange of valuable information

Reports indicated that there was a conference that was organised by the National Health Commission where NHC Deputy Director Li Bin informed all those who were attending on the measures being taken in regards to prevention and control of the virus across China.

Reportedly, he added that he would work alongside the international community in order to address any challenge posed by the virus and also welcomed suggestions from the gathered experts.

During the symposium, it was reported that the attendees were briefed by State Council ministries and administrations regarding their prevention and control work. The experts also spoke to the worst virus hit province of Hubei through teleconference and discussed the epidemic situation, control and prevention. The topic of drug and vaccine development was also touched upon according to reports.

On Monday, the expert team from WHO visited the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing and also visited Beijing Ditan Hospital and the Anhuali Community in Chaoyang District. There they conducted technical exchanges with the present officials and other experts on the ground.

The largest concentration of infected outside of China

The total number of infected onboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess has risen to 454 after Japan recently announced 99 more cases on board the ship. According to reports, Japan's health ministry was carrying out tests on passengers and crews that are quarantined on board the ship.

The Diamond Princess is currently docked in Yokohama, a port city close to Tokyo. The quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship is scheduled to end on February 19. The cruise liner boasts the largest number of positive cases for COVID-19 outside of mainland China.

(with inputs from agencies)